Rs 89,600 fine imposed over profiteering

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine worth Rs 89,600 against shopkeepers for profiteering and hoarding.

According to a press release issued here,on the directives of the provincial Government, shopkeepers visited bazaars and markets.

They found violation for fixed rates at 975 shops during the raids conducted on July 6 and 7.

The owners of outlets were warned of stern action if they were further found involved in profiteering and hoarding of essential and edible items.