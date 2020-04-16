Rs 898 mln given to 74876 people in Bahawalpur under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

As many as 74,876 people have received Rs 898.5 million under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Bahawalpur district till Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 74,876 people have received Rs 898.5 million under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Bahawalpur district till Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed was briefed during his visit to different camp sites established to disburse the cash to the deserving persons.

He was told that 37 camps were operational in the district where registered persons were givenRs 12000 each.

Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the camp sites. He asked people to wear masks, keep social distance and use hand sanitizers while visiting the camps.