Rs 9 Bln To Be Spent On Nishtar - II Hospital; Commissioner

Rs 9 bln to be spent on Nishtar - II hospital; Commissioner

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq said work at Nishtar - II hospital project worth rupees nine billion is in progress with rapid pace.

During a site visit to the under construction hospital here on Saturday, he said the hospital is being constructed on 436 canals and 18 marla area.

He said an allocation of Rs. four billion is reserved for first phase of the project while Rs 2.5 billion had been allocated in the current fiscal year.

He said Punjab government has released first installment worth over Rs 800 million.

Focal person for Nishtar - II hospital project Dr Ijaz Masood giving briefing to Commissioner informed that 500 beds hospital and residential blocks were being built in first phase.

He informed that over Rs 500 million have been spent on the project so far.

Almost 95 percent digging work for the uplift of the project has been completed while 41 percent building foundation work has been done so far.

He said 42 percent termites control medicine work in the building foundation has also been completed.

Director Development of the project, Waqas Khan Khawani was also accompanied during the visit.

