Rs 9 million looted in bank heist

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Robbers looted Rs 9 million in a heist after killing a security guard and injuring another here on Friday.

According to police, security guards were shifting cash from NBP main branch, Grain Market to cash van when two bandits opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to snatch cash from them.

The robbers shot at and killed a security guard and injured his colleague for putting up resistance. Later, the outlaws decamped with looted cash.

DPO Mandi Bahauddin along with police party reached the spot and examined the site of incident.

The dead and injured security guards were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police were investigating.