Rs 90 Bln Required For Up-gradation Of 12,500 Km Roads, Senate Body Told

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Senate Sub Committee on Communications on Tuesday informed that Rs 90 billion per annum was needed for repair and maintenance of 12,500 km roads of the country.

Briefing the meeting of the committee, chaired by Senator Fida Muhammad was told that a sum of Rs 2,587 million toll tax had been collected by seven toll plazas functioning between Rawalpindi and Lahore during 2016-17. A sum of Rs 2,855 million was collected in 2017-18 and Rs 1,354 million were spent on the repair and maintenance in three years period.

The committee was told that toll tax is increased after every three years.

Four contractors were imposed fines. No company is exempted from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules. No contract is awarded without bidding. Four projects were being constructed on Build Operate and Transfer (BoT) basis including M2, M9, N5 and Lahore Sialkot Motorway. Likewise, 11 project of BoT would be introduced soon.

Senator Atteq Shaikh expressed his concern over increase in toll tax. Dr Ashok Kumar, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh and secretary communication, chairman NHA and high officials attended the meeting.

