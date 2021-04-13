UrduPoint.com
Rs 90 Bn Spent For Rehabilitation, Settlement In Merged Districts: PA Told

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:08 PM

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that a total of Rs 95 billion has been provided to merged districts for rehabilitation work out of which Rs 90 billion has been spent and the remaining Rs 5 billion would also be spent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that a total of Rs 95 billion has been provided to merged districts for rehabilitation work out of which Rs 90 billion has been spent and the remaining Rs 5 billion would also be spent.

Law Minister Akbar Ayub while responding the question of Khushdil Khan of ANP said that the rehabilitation and resettlement process has been started in merged districts.

He said that district administrations was taking measures for the welfare of people and started mega projects in merged districts.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also adopted adjournment motion of PPP's Nigat Orakzai regarding Swara of innocent girls. She said that these incidents were increasing and concrete steps were needed to stop the illegal practice.

The House also referred the privilege motion of ANP's Salahuddin against TMO Town-IV to privilege committee.

