Rs 90 mln state land retrieved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Thursday retrieved state land worth Rs 90 million measuring 15 Kanal from the land grabbers.

A Deputy Commissioner (DC) office spokesman said that under Assistant Commissioner Taxila, a special team launched an operation in Banni Muhalla, Tehsil Taxila and retrieved 15 Kanal of state land worth Rs 90 million from the land grabbers by using heavy machinery.

The land was repossessed on the special directives of DC, Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, the AC Taxila registered seven FIRs, arrested seven shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on various owners for not displaying an official price list at their outlets.