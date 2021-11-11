UrduPoint.com

Rs 90 Mln State Land Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

Rs 90 mln state land retrieved

The district administration here on Thursday retrieved state land worth Rs 90 million measuring 15 Kanal from the land grabbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Thursday retrieved state land worth Rs 90 million measuring 15 Kanal from the land grabbers.

A Deputy Commissioner (DC) office spokesman said that under Assistant Commissioner Taxila, a special team launched an operation in Banni Muhalla, Tehsil Taxila and retrieved 15 Kanal of state land worth Rs 90 million from the land grabbers by using heavy machinery.

The land was repossessed on the special directives of DC, Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, the AC Taxila registered seven FIRs, arrested seven shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on various owners for not displaying an official price list at their outlets.

Related Topics

Fine Price Taxila Muhammad Ali From Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court issues written order in APS tragedy ..

Supreme Court issues written order in APS tragedy case

59 seconds ago
 Black homebuyers underrepresented in US real estat ..

Black homebuyers underrepresented in US real estate boom

1 minute ago
 Pb Govt upgrades 29,950 employees of various depts ..

Pb Govt upgrades 29,950 employees of various depts: Raja Basharat

19 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for "immediate steps" to stop water ..

Prime Minister for "immediate steps" to stop water theft from canals to avert sh ..

19 minutes ago
 FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs156.48 ..

FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs156.48 mln in 4 months

19 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to e ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to educate farmers from tomorrow

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.