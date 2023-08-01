Rs 9,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum visited various markets to inspect prices of essential items here on Tuesday.

He held inspections in Madina Town, Peoples Colony, and other adjacent areas and imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on shopkeepers.

He also served warning notices on several shopkeepers.

He said that monitoring of prices of edible items would continue on a daily basis and violators of government price lists would be held accountable.