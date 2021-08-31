Rs 90,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The city district administration imposed Rs 90,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Tuesday.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Ibrahim Arbab checked five stores at PIA road and imposed Rs 60,000 fine for not maintaining DC counters properly and for overcharging.

AC City Fizan Ahmed checked various stores and mega marts in Shahdara area and imposed Rs 30,000 fine for overcharging.

The assistant commissioners were conducting raids across the city to ensure theavailability of daily use items at fixed rates.