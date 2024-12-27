Rs 90,000 fine imposed on vehicle for various violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The regional transport authority imposed Rs.90,000 fine on vehicles for different violations during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources on Friday,the team inspected 93 vehicles on various city roads and sent 30 unfit Vehicles to Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) stations for fitness certificates.

31 vehicles were challaned and 3 others impounded at police stations.

The legal action was taken on violation of lack of route permits,fitness certificate,LPG cylinders,smoke emitting, excel load management etc.