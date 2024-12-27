Rs 90,000 Fine Imposed On Vehicle For Various Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The regional transport authority imposed Rs.90,000 fine on vehicles for different violations during the last 24 hours.
According to official sources on Friday,the team inspected 93 vehicles on various city roads and sent 30 unfit Vehicles to Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) stations for fitness certificates.
31 vehicles were challaned and 3 others impounded at police stations.
The legal action was taken on violation of lack of route permits,fitness certificate,LPG cylinders,smoke emitting, excel load management etc.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 90,000 fine imposed on vehicle for various violations3 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan police arrest three accused for killing citizen in private housing society3 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah pays glowing tribute to late Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed in BISP offices12 minutes ago
-
Shoro inspects ongoing development work at Sukkur Barrage12 minutes ago
-
Gunjmandi police arrest two fireworks dealers22 minutes ago
-
Shooting ball championship held in Matiari to promote youth engagement23 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 49 kg drugs33 minutes ago
-
A prayer ceremony held at Sweet Home to Commemorate BB's 17th death anniversary33 minutes ago
-
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama33 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries paid rich tribute to Benazir on her 17th Death anniversary43 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on development projects1 hour ago