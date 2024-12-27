Open Menu

Rs 90,000 Fine Imposed On Vehicle For Various Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Rs 90,000 fine imposed on vehicle for various violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The regional transport authority imposed Rs.90,000 fine on vehicles for different violations during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources on Friday,the team inspected 93 vehicles on various city roads and sent 30 unfit Vehicles to Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) stations for fitness certificates.

31 vehicles were challaned and 3 others impounded at police stations.

The legal action was taken on violation of lack of route permits,fitness certificate,LPG cylinders,smoke emitting, excel load management etc.

Related Topics

LPG Police Fine Vehicles Vehicle

Recent Stories

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

36 minutes ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

3 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

5 hours ago
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

13 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

14 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan