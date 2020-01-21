UrduPoint.com
Rs 9116.752 Mln Being Spent On 143 Development Schemes

Rs 9116.752 mln being spent on 143 Development schemes

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col Muhammad Amwar Khan has said that Punjab government was utilising maximum available resources for the uplift of the Attock district and prosperity of the people and its ample proof is that Rs 9116.752 million are being spent on completion of 143 development schemes

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Col Muhammad Amwar Khan has said that Punjab government was utilising maximum available resources for the uplift of the Attock district and prosperity of the people and its ample proof is that Rs 9116.752 million are being spent on completion of 143 development schemes.

He said this while chairing a meeting in Attock which was held to review the progress of development schemes . On the occassion MNA Malik Sohail Khan , MNA Major Tahir Sadiq, MPA Jamahed Altaf , DC Ali Anan Qamar , Punjab govt Spokesman Qazi Ahmad Akbar , Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Zaigham Nawaz Chaudhry , Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Majid and other officers were also present. Provincial Minister emphasised upon the officers to ensure quality of work and timely completion of the schemes on time.

He said that at present Rs 4764 million are being spent on completion of different roads , Rs 922.280 on completion of different buildings , Rs 1691.509 on public health engineering schemes , Rs 2186.594 being spent on completion of small dams , Rs 2186.594 on sports related schemes and Rs 130 million being spent on completion of muncipal services . Provincial Minister said that this govt under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab was giving priority to development schemes related to prosperity of the people . He said that all development schemes must be completed on time ensuring quality and scope of the work. He directed all the officers to stay in touch with public representatives and keep them updated regarding development projects . During the meeting issues related to health , education , rehabilitation of roads were discussed in detail .

More Stories From Pakistan

