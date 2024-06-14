Rs. 919m fine imposed on 9028 electricity thieves: FESCO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs. 919 million on 9,028 electricity thieves, caught during last 279 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that the company caught 58 electricity thieves during the last 24 hours. He said the fine was imposed on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 21 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8,860 accused.

The police arrested 6,878 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs. 660.2 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2140 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.210.6 million on them under the head of 4922,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1650 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.

169.2 million under 4089,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1025 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.105 million under 2972,000 detection units.

He further said that 1309 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.141.4 million under 3042,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2289 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.218.5 million for 4523,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 615 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.74.1 million for 1459,000 detection units, spokesman added.