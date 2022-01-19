UrduPoint.com

Rs 92,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Rs 92,000 fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 92,000 on profiteers here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 92,000 on profiteers here Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams during inspections in various markets and bazaarsfound 61 shopkeepers violating government price lists.

The action was taken against violators under the Price Control Act.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market Government

Recent Stories

P&G profits up on strong consumer demand, higher p ..

P&G profits up on strong consumer demand, higher pricing

42 seconds ago
 23 vehicles challaned over COVID-19 SOPs violation ..

23 vehicles challaned over COVID-19 SOPs violation

44 seconds ago
 Japan-based Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora community ..

Japan-based Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora community to observe Indian Republic Da ..

46 seconds ago
 Supreme Court directs AGP to submit written submis ..

Supreme Court directs AGP to submit written submissions regarding ghee/cooking o ..

48 seconds ago
 TDAP to organize mega trade event in Expo Center H ..

TDAP to organize mega trade event in Expo Center Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Unknown motorcyclist wounded three people by firin ..

Unknown motorcyclist wounded three people by firing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.