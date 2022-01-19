Rs 92,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 92,000 on profiteers here Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams during inspections in various markets and bazaarsfound 61 shopkeepers violating government price lists.

The action was taken against violators under the Price Control Act.