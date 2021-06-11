UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 92,112 Million Allocated For Ongoing Hydel, New Scheme In PSDP 2021-22

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Rs 92,112 million allocated for ongoing hydel, new scheme in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated a total of Rs 92,112 million for various ongoing and new hydel projects under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

Out of total, a sum of Rs 91,912 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes while Rs 200 million for a new scheme.

An amount of Rs 56,514 million has been specified for Dasu Hydro Power Project stage-1, Rs 2,700 million for Golen Gol Hydro Power, Rs1,960 million for Harpo Hydel Power Project, Rs1,084 million for Keyal Khawar Hydro power and Rs3,038 million for Mangla power station Refurbishment and up-gradation.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 14,160 million has been earmarked for Neelum Jhelum Hydro power (China, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, IDB, OPEC), Rs 8,159 million for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydro Power Project, Rs 1,900 million for Tarbela 4th Extension Power Project and Rs 1,862 million for Warsak Hydro Power Station (2nd Rehabilitation).

Related Topics

China Kuwait Saudi Arabia Jhelum Government Million

Recent Stories

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

5 minutes ago

With Pakistan facing heat phenomenon, Himalayas be ..

29 seconds ago

Over 9,000 Migrants Have Died Trying to Reach Spai ..

30 seconds ago

South Korea Elects Youngest Opposition Leader in M ..

32 seconds ago

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents budget 202 ..

40 minutes ago

Lao gov't warns against complacency as COVID-19 po ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.