Rs 92,112 million allocated for ongoing hydel, new scheme in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated a total of Rs 92,112 million for various ongoing and new hydel projects under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

Out of total, a sum of Rs 91,912 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes while Rs 200 million for a new scheme.

An amount of Rs 56,514 million has been specified for Dasu Hydro Power Project stage-1, Rs 2,700 million for Golen Gol Hydro Power, Rs1,960 million for Harpo Hydel Power Project, Rs1,084 million for Keyal Khawar Hydro power and Rs3,038 million for Mangla power station Refurbishment and up-gradation.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 14,160 million has been earmarked for Neelum Jhelum Hydro power (China, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, IDB, OPEC), Rs 8,159 million for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydro Power Project, Rs 1,900 million for Tarbela 4th Extension Power Project and Rs 1,862 million for Warsak Hydro Power Station (2nd Rehabilitation).