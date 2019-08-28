Rs 9.2b paid to Sanghar District under royalty head so for: National Assembly body told

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy was informed on Wednesday that an amount of Rs 9.2 billion under royalty head has been paid to Sindh government for Sanghar district so far.

The Committee which met with Imran Khattak in the Chair, discussed recent oil and gas discovery from Well Pandhi in district Sanghar, details of employment, CSR projects, report of NEPRA on mishap occurred during rains in Karachi, ban on new electricity and gas connections to the residents of Islamabad etc.

Briefing the Committee, the MD OGDCL said that the gas and oil royalty was paid to the provincial government and district wise royalty was also given to the provincial government. He said that huge oil and gas reserves were discovered from Pandhi Well and the OGDCL had 95 percent share while GHPL has five percent.

To a question, the MD said that the OGDCL was actively taking part in the tree plantation drive and saplings were being planted in all oil and gas fields.

The Chairman of the Committee asked the MD to inform the Committee in future about any new discovery.

Regarding electricity and gas connections, Asad Umar said that the power regulatory body had already directed the Islamabad Electric Supply Company to give new connections to the consumers. IESCO should not be bound to the Capital Development Authority directives for giving new connections. He alleged that IESCO had fixed rates for installing new meters.

Regarding electrocution incidents in Karachi, the Chairman NEPRA told the Committee that investigation was being carried out into the matter. A team had already been assigned the task and its initial report would be ready by September 3 which would be shared with the Committee.

He said it was suggested to introduce a portal like, PM's grievance portal so the people could lodge their complaints.

He said the K-Electric has also been directed to carry out investigation into the fatal incidents. Such fatal incidents could not be allowed anywhere in the country, he added.

CEO K-Electric Monis Alvi told the Committee that the systems of K-Electric depend on national grid. KE had around 1800 feeders and its total generation stood at 2400 MW and since 2012, additional 1000 MW electricity was added to the system, he said.

He said total 33 deaths were reported due to electrocution in Karachi during the recent raining spell. However, out of them, 15 were reported insides the houses, he added. He said it would difficult to announce compensation to the grieved families at this stage. He said they were waiting for the NEPRA report and it would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan told that all schemes identified by elected members would be completed. However, he said that it was prerogative of the executive to inaugurate these schemes.

Earlier, the Opposition members particularly belong to PML-N alleged that the government had stopped funds for completion of electricity and gas projects in their constituencies. They were of the views that 80 percent work on their schemes had already been completed but funds were not being released for the remaining work.

Responding to the query asked by MNA Noor Alam Khan, the Minister said that Peshawar, Bannu and D I Khan circles were included in the high losses feeder areas. Some feeders had already been cleared from power theft and efforts were being made to clear the remaining feeders.

He said some feeders were tripped during Eid days mainly due to overloading.

He said Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has shortage of staffs and 3000 people were being recruited through open merit to overcome the shortage.

Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali told the Committee that both officials and political peoples were involved in power theft and majority of privilege motions were moved against the Ministry. He said power sector recoveries witnessed sharp increase and record Rs.121 billion was collected till June 2019.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Junaid Akhtar, Noor Alam Khan, Shahid Ahmad, Ch Aamir Sultan Cheema, Jai Parkash, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Khurram Dastagir, Ch Barjees Tahir, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Shazia Marri, Asad Umar, Amin ul Haque, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Raza Rabbani Khar, Secretary Power, Chairman NEPRA, CEOs IESCO, PESCO, HESCO, MD OGDCL and other senior officials.