Rs 93,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 93,000 on profiteers on Tuesday.

According to official sources, teams visited various markets and conducted 1,047 inspections of essential items besides helding 54 shopkeepers over profiteering.

Meanwhile, Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum made 34 inspectionsin different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 9,500 on profiteers.