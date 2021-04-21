Rs 930m recovered from 83000 Mepco defaulters in 9 months

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 935.79 million from well over 83000 defaulters during operations in last nine months from July 2020 to Mar 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 935.79 million from well over 83000 defaulters during operations in last nine months from July 2020 to Mar 2021.

Superintending engineers of Mepco operations circles were spearheading the recovery operations against dead defaulters being conducted by Mepco circle, divisional and sub divisional teams on the orders of chief executive officer (CEO) Mepco engineer Ikram ul Haq and the exercise is still ongoing, says a release issued by Mepco spokesman.

The recovery teams have deposited Rs 935.79 million in the Mepco account after recovering this amount from 83,769 dead defaulters.

Circle wise detail of dead defaulters and the amount recovered indicated that a sum of Rs 276.9 million was recovered from 20746 dead defaulters in Multan circle, Rs 86.9 million from 8400 defaulters in DG Khan, Rs 72.14 million from 5381 defaulters in Vehari, Rs 108.49 million from 11044 defaulters in Bahawalpur, Rs 88.7 million from 7115 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 71.62 million from 5698 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 119.65 million from 9266 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 51.54 million from 3575 defaulters in Bahawalnagar and Rs 59.8 million from 12544 defaulters in Khanewal circle.