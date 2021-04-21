UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 930m Recovered From 83000 Mepco Defaulters In 9 Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:09 PM

Rs 930m recovered from 83000 Mepco defaulters in 9 months

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 935.79 million from well over 83000 defaulters during operations in last nine months from July 2020 to Mar 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 935.79 million from well over 83000 defaulters during operations in last nine months from July 2020 to Mar 2021.

Superintending engineers of Mepco operations circles were spearheading the recovery operations against dead defaulters being conducted by Mepco circle, divisional and sub divisional teams on the orders of chief executive officer (CEO) Mepco engineer Ikram ul Haq and the exercise is still ongoing, says a release issued by Mepco spokesman.

The recovery teams have deposited Rs 935.79 million in the Mepco account after recovering this amount from 83,769 dead defaulters.

Circle wise detail of dead defaulters and the amount recovered indicated that a sum of Rs 276.9 million was recovered from 20746 dead defaulters in Multan circle, Rs 86.9 million from 8400 defaulters in DG Khan, Rs 72.14 million from 5381 defaulters in Vehari, Rs 108.49 million from 11044 defaulters in Bahawalpur, Rs 88.7 million from 7115 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 71.62 million from 5698 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 119.65 million from 9266 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 51.54 million from 3575 defaulters in Bahawalnagar and Rs 59.8 million from 12544 defaulters in Khanewal circle.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari July 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Vision of new Pakistan depicts Iqbal's philosophy: ..

2 minutes ago

Rs.2.2 bln development package finalized for Zakha ..

2 minutes ago

Super League dead as Italian and Spanish clubs fol ..

2 minutes ago

Gandapur strongly condemns insulting attitude of K ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for the city Multan

8 minutes ago

Kite Flying Disrupting NTDC Transmission Network: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.