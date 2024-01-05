Open Menu

Rs 9360m Recovered From Defaulters, Power Pilferers In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Rs 9360m recovered from defaulters, power pilferers in 4 months

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Burewala division has recovered a record amount of Rs 9 billion (Rs 9360 million) as fine from defaulters and power pilferers during last four months, surpassing the target with 105 percent recovery and topped list in Mepco region

In a statement here Friday, Deputy Manager Operations Mepco Burewala division Malik Waseem Akhtar said that four sub-divisions of Mepco Burewala division registered the feat by the dint of hard work by officials.

In a statement here Friday, Deputy Manager Operations Mepco Burewala division Malik Waseem Akhtar said that four sub-divisions of Mepco Burewala division registered the feat by the dint of hard work by officials.

He said, recovery from defaulters stood at Rs 9040 million including Rs 2.85 billion from dead defaulters from within farming community. Another Rs 320 million recovery was made from power pilferers as fine imposed on them, he said adding that 429 cases were got registered against them during the four-month period.

He said that Mepco division has also reduced line losses. He asked the people to contact him directly in case of any complaint and promised for resolving their genuine problems.

