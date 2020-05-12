Rs. 93.6515 billion disbursed among 7,682,472 beneficiaries under Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A total amount of Rs. 93.6515 billion has been disbursed among 7,682,472 beneficiaries so far under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

According to the details provided by Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, this amount has been disbursed among the daily wage, piece-rate workers and deserving ones till 12.00 pm of May 12, since the beginning of the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme on April 9.

Till today, an amount of Rs. 1.5783 billion has been disbursed among 126,414 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs. 4.4004 billion among 359,738 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs 0.6497 billion among 50,834 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs. 0.3641 billion among 29,970 beneficiaries of Islamabad Capital Territory.

An amount of Rs. 17.2293 billion has been disbursed among 1,393,609 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs.39.8574 billion among 3,274,942 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs. 29.5722 billion among 2,446,965 beneficiaries in Sindh. The total disbursed amount also included due payments of Rs. 1.46 billion to the Kafalat beneficiaries.

According to the category wise disbursement, an amount of Rs.54.41911 billion has been disbursed among 4,413,195 Kafaalat beneficiaries under the category-1.

In category-2, a total of Rs. 35.7834 billion has been disbursed among 2,981,950 beneficiaries identified through 8171 SMS service.

While in Category-3, a total of 3.449 billion has been disbursed among 7,682,472 beneficiaries identified through district administrations.