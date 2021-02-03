Rs 94,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :price Control magistrates conducted 909 raids against hoarders in various areas of the city and imposed fine of Rs 94,000 for indulging in profiteering.

According to a statement issued here, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt®Anwar Ul Haq, the fine was imposed on 68 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

He said that special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure provision of daily use items on controlled rates.