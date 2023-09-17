Open Menu

Rs 940,000 Fine Imposed On Industrial Units Causing Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rs 940,000 fine imposed on industrial units causing smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration Lahore imposed a total of Rs 940,000 fine on various factories over release of dangerous chemical substances, causing environmental pollution and posing threat to living beings.

In an operation, conducted in different areas of the city, the inspection teams sealed seven industrial units out of which five in tehsil Shalimar and one each in tehsil City and Cantt for causing smog and environmental pollution. Furthermore, seven case were got registered while two accused were also got arrested over violation of the smog standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesperson for the department told the media on Sunday that the administration was taking action against the environment laws violators.

He added that six brick-kiln owners were got arrested and a kiln was sealed besides imposing Rs 0.6 million fine during the current month.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider took notice of public complaints, constituted teams and directed them to visit industrial areas and identify factories causing environmental pollution, adding that strict action was also initiated against those involved in crops and trash burning to restrict increasing threat of smog. An amount of 15,000 per acre fine would be collected from those who burn crop or trash, he warned. He urged factory-owners to ensure proper disposal of waste of their units; otherwise, they would face stern action as per laws.

More Stories From Pakistan