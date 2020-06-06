Rs 94,269 million released for NHA road projects under PSDP

The government of Pakistan has so far released Rs 94,791.269 million for development projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) out of the total allocation of Rs 154,966.835 million under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Pakistan has so far released Rs 94,791.269 million for development projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) out of the total allocation of Rs 154,966.835 million under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to the latest data released by the Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 20,000 million has been released for construction of a motorway from Hakla near Tarnol Interchange on M-1 to Dera Ismail Khan.

For the construction of infrastructure and allied works for metro bus services Peshawar Morr-New International Airport Islamabad, the amount released so far was Rs 3533.661m million.

Similarly, the government also issued Rs 3500 million for construction of blacktop road Yakmatch-Kharan via Dostain Wadh Khurmagai, whereas for Rs 2590.589 million has been released for construction of a 6-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore ring road.

For improvement, up-gradation, and widening of Jaglot-Skardu road, an amount of Rs 8000 million has been released while for Lahore-Multan Motorway ( M-3) , the government released Rs 6500 million.

For the dualization of Indus Highway Sarai Gambila to Kohat Section,the amount released was Rs 6500 million whereas for dualization and improvement of Pindigheb-Kohat road Rs 3000 million were released.

An amount of Rs 2.5 billion was released for Peshawar Northern Bypass whereas Rs 2 billion have been released for Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The government also released Rs 3020 million for land acquisition of Zhob-Kuchlak road.

For Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program ( CAREC) Corridor Development Investment Programme Tranche-I Projects, Rs2400 million have been released which included 128 km Petaro -Sehwan Section, Peshawar-Dara Adam Khail section and 44 km Shikarpur-Ratodero section.

For construction of 106 km two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar, Rs 3200 million have been released. For construction of 4-lane bridge across river Indus linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-lane approach road and river training works Rs 2000 million have been issued.

Rs 2000 million have been issued for the construction of 118 km KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot which forms part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

For dualization & improvement of Old Bannu Road from Rs 2500 million have been released. Rs 2500 million have been issued for improvement and widening of additional 2-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain on Multan Road in Lahore.

For land acquisition of Karachi - Lahore Motorway (Land Acquisition) (CPEC) Sukkur-Hyderabad section of Motorway Rs 4699.989 million have been released while for its construction Rs 2000 million were issued.

For land acquisition and affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for construction of Lahore - Sialkot Motorway, Rs 1281.548 million have been released under the PSDP.

Rs 1200 million have been issued for land acquisition and resettlement for China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC)- Islamabad-Raikot Section (Phase-I), Havelian-Thakot.

