Rs 950m To Be Spent On Construction Of Mother And Child Care Hospital In Kot Addu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Mother and Child care hospital would be built in Tehsil Kot Addu at a cost of Rs 950 million with the efforts of Minister of State for Housing and Works, Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi.

The Punjab government had approved the Mother and Child care hospital mega project for Kot Addu due to efforts of State Minister and the tenders for the project concerned has also been issued.

The civil society, lawyers, traders and citizens thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi for mega project of the hospital.

They said that the best healthcare facilities would be available to citizens of Kot Addu and surrounding areas with the construction of hospital.

