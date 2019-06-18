Rs. 9.5b allocated for construction, improvement of small dams

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs. 9.5 billion for construction and improvement of small dams, flood protection walls, water supply schemes and canal roads throughout settled districts in fiscal year 2019-20.

Provincial finance minister, Taimour Salim Jhagra in his budget speech on Tuesday said that more the Rs 2.

5 billion have been allocated for various schemes under PM Agriculture Emergency program to increase productivity, conserve more water, develop more cultivable areas and promote organic lifestyle.

He informed that Rs 642 million have been earmarked for drinking water schemes in Karak, Rs 1 billion for Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in District Mansehra while Rs 3.7 billion have been allocated for small and medium sized drinking water schemes throughout the settled districts.