Rs. 9.5b Allocated For Construction, Improvement Of Small Dams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs. 9.5 billion for construction and improvement of small dams, flood protection walls, water supply schemes and canal roads throughout settled districts in fiscal year 2019-20.

He informed that Rs 642 million have been earmarked for drinking water schemes in Karak, Rs 1 billion for Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in District Mansehra while Rs 3.7 billion have been allocated for small and medium sized drinking water schemes throughout the settled districts.

