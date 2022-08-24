UrduPoint.com

Rs 9.5mln Grants Distributed Among Cops, Families

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Rs 9.5mln grants distributed among cops, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore police have distributed more than Rs 9.5 million so far among the police personnel and their family members this year as welfare grant to financially support and facilitate them in marriages of their children, educational stipends, medical treatment, funeral charges, group insurance and other welfare related matters.

A financial grant cheques distribution ceremony was held at Capital City Police Office here on Wednesday in which CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed 109 cheques worth over Rs 6 million as financial grant among policemen and their family members including widows, parents and children of the martyrs and deceased employees.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, while addressing the ceremony, said: "The welfare of police officials and their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs is our top priority".

Welfare Eye Wing in the CCPO office was providing online welfare services and focal persons have also been deputed in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families, he added.

