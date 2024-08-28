Open Menu

Rs 960 Million Approved For Nine Road Projects:

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Divisional Development Working Party has approved nine different road projects worth Rs 960 million in the districts of Bhakkar and Khushab.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha division, Jahanzeb Awan, held in his committee room on Wednesday.

Seven road construction and repair schemes for Bhakkar, estimated at Rs 715 million, and two schemes for Khushab, costing Rs 250 million, were approved in the meeting.

It was informed at the meeting that complete funds were released for all the schemes, and they would be completed this year.

The commissioner emphasized the need for deputy commissioners to personally monitor all development schemes to ensure their sustainability and longevity.

He directed officials to convey to the contractors that any construction deviating from the approved scope would not be tolerated.

He further clarified that a third-party audit would be conducted for all schemes.

Jahanzeb Awan asserted that even the slightest corruption in public welfare development projects would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, SE Building, SE Local Government, SE Public Health Engineering, XEN Highways, and Deputy Director Technical, along with Deputy Commissioner Khushab Sarwash Fatima Shirazi and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Ali Akbar Bhander via video link.

