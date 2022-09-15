UrduPoint.com

Rs 963,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 12:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 963,000 fine on shopkeepers,while 14 cases were registered over profiteering during last month.

According to district information press release issued here on Thursday,the magistrates during a crackdown inspected 9917 different markets and bazaars, and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed the fine on them while 14 cases were registered at concerned police stations.

