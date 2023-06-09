UrduPoint.com

Rs 964.223 Mln Earmarked In PSDP For SAFRON

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Rs 964.223 mln earmarked in PSDP for SAFRON

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 964.223 million for new schemes of States and Frontier Regions Division (SAFRON) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2023-24.

As per the PSDP document, Rs 964.223 million has been earmarked for new schemes. The said amount has been earmarked for Strengthening Institution for Refugees Administration (SIRA).

