Rs. 96.4916 billion disbursed among 7,918,457 beneficiaries under Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):A total amount of Rs. 96.4916 billion has been disbursed among 7,918,457 beneficiaries so far under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

According to the details provided by Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, this amount has been disbursed among the daily wage, piece-rate workers and deserving ones till 10.00 am of May 13, since the beginning of the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program on April 9.

Till today, an amount of Rs. 1.5914 billion has been disbursed among 127,467 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs. 4.4935 billion among 367,402 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs 0.6668 billion among 52,247 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs. 0.3719 billion among 30,617 beneficiaries of Islamabad Capital Territory. An amount of Rs. 17.9739 billion has been disbursed among 1,455,465 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs.41.1917 billion among 3,385,885 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs. 30.2023 billion among 2,499,374 beneficiaries in Sindh. The total disbursed amount also included due payments of Rs. 1.47 billion to the Kafalat beneficiaries.

According to the category wise disbursement, an amount of Rs.54.5440 billion has been disbursed among 4,422,824 Kafaalat beneficiaries under the category-1. In category-2, a total of Rs. 36.1444 billion has been disbursed among 3,012,033 beneficiaries identified through 8171 SMS service. While in Category-3, a total of 5.8032 billion has been disbursed among 483,600 beneficiaries identified through district administrations.

The beneficiaries facing problems in withdrawing cash due to faulty biometric identification and registration of deaths can visit their nearest National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office to get solutions.

The beneficiaries will be able to resolve their issues regarding biometric verification and death registration within 24 hours. The fee of Rs.50 charged for death registration has been waived off for the beneficiaries.

Those applicants who have received SMS from 8171 that their data is being scrutinized will get the message regarding their eligibility by the current week.

The beneficiaries having expired Computerized National Identity Cards can receive their payments as per their eligibility from payment center of Ehsaas by showing their old CNIC.

The citizens who are not registered through 8171 for government assistance are requested not to visit payment centers unless receiving message with date and place for the payment to avoid unnecessary crowding and enabling the deserving people to receive their payments easily.

Those who have received the payment already or they have not registered through 8171 must not visit the payment centers.

The beneficiaries in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan can receive their payments from the designated retailer of Habib Bank while those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir can get their payments from the designated retailers of Bank Al-falah.

If they belong to such a district or province which is different from what is mentioned on their CNICs can get information from these banks by showing their SMS of payments through biometric verification.