UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 97000 Fine Collected From Shops For Overpricing In 2 Days

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rs 97000 fine collected from shops for overpricing in 2 days

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 2116 shops and markets on February 01 and February 02 and found irregularities at 69 places.

Fine of Rs 97,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Fine Bahawalpur Price February Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

51 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi University nurtures students’ entrepre ..

6 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan, Gulsim Ali to appear in Maria B’s up ..

10 minutes ago

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

31 minutes ago

123,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

52 minutes ago

PM makes conditional offers to resign

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.