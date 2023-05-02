Rs 97,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 97,000 fine on profiteers over violation of the price control act in various parts of the district on Tuesday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 97,000 fine on profiteers over violation of the price control act in various parts of the district on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that price monitoring teams held 799 inspections and checked various merchant stores and found 83 retailers involved in overcharging and profiteering. The teams imposed fine on the spot.