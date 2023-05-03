Rs 97,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 91,000 fine on 79 profiteers over violation of the Price Control Act here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that the monitoring teams held 695 inspections in various markets and bazaars, checked vendors/ merchant stores and found 79 involved in overcharging from consumers.