Rs 97,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:24 PM
The price control magistrates imposed Rs 91,000 fine on 79 profiteers over violation of the Price Control Act here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 91,000 fine on 79 profiteers over violation of the Price Control Act here on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for district administration said that the monitoring teams held 695 inspections in various markets and bazaars, checked vendors/ merchant stores and found 79 involved in overcharging from consumers.