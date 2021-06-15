UrduPoint.com
Rs 972m For Three Big Projects In Kot Addu In Budget 2021-22 Hailed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:35 PM

Residents of tahsil Kot Addu have hailed Punjab government and MPA Sardar Ashraf Khan Rind for allocating Rs 972 million in Punjab budget 2021-22 for a new girls degree college and road communication initiatives to help resolve problems of the people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Residents of tahsil Kot Addu have hailed Punjab government and MPA Sardar Ashraf Khan Rind for allocating Rs 972 million in Punjab budget 2021-22 for a new girls degree college and road communication initiatives to help resolve problems of the people.

A number of citizens including Raheel, Asghar, Bilal, Khursheed, Naeem, Jafar, Daud and others commended the provincial government for allocating Rs 150 million for a new girls college named after noted Baloch leader Mir Chakar Khan Rind also known as Chakar-e-Azam.

The new Mir Chakar Khan Rind girls college would help accommodate more girls and reduce pressure of students on an existing girls college, they said.

A Rs 592 million road project would be executed at Taunsa More, an important cross-section that regulate and connect the traffic from Taunsa, Kot Addu, Layyah and Multan.

They said that the project involved two bridges on canals near Taunsa More to provide a wider passage for smooth traffic flow in comparison to the existing narrow passage and road from Taunsa to Kot Addu would also be built.

The third project is a Rs 230 million flyover to be built above north railway level crossing point to support simultaneous operations of rail and road traffic.

They said that the road, canal bridges and flyover would help streamline traffic flow on inter-district routes and speed up goods transportation to help promote business.

