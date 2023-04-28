Rs 98,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 98,000 fine on profiteers over violation of the price control act in various parts of the district on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various merchant stores and found 84 retailers involved in overcharging and profiteering. The teams imposed fine on them on the spot.