Rs 98,007.296 million released for NHA projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal government has released Rs 98,007.296million for National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021.

Out of the released Rs 98,007.296 million amount, Rs 83,659.

884 million were local component whereas Rs 14,347.412million as foreign assistance, an official source told APP on Monday.

It is worth a mention that a total of Rs 118,674.855 million had been allocated in the PSDP-2020-2021 of the present budget out of which Rs 88,954.855 million were allocated for ongoing schemes whereas Rs 29720.000 million were earmarked for new schemes of the NHA.

