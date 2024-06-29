Rs 980m Imposed On 9,631 Electricity Thieves
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) imposed a fine of Rs 980 million on 9,631 thieves during the last 294 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region
Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that the company had launched a
vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and teams caught 9,631 pilferers,
including 48 thieves during the last 24 hours.
The company had imposed a total fine of Rs 980 million on pilferers under the head
of detection units of 22.6 million in addition to getting cases registered
against 9429 accused.
The police had arrested 7,268 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.704.4 million.
He said teams detected electricity theft at 2,327 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed
a fine of Rs 230 million on them under the head of 5487,000 million detection units.
In Second Circle Faisalabad, the teams caught 1,776 thieves and imposed a
fine of Rs 180 million under 4532,000 detection units.
Similarly, 1078 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed
down the pilferers with a fine of Rs 108.5 million under 3216,000 detection units.
He said that 1,409 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed
a fine of Rs 149 million under 3748,000 detection units.
In Mianwali Circle, 2406 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they
were handed down with a fine of Rs 233.7 million for 4837,000 detection units.
The teams also caught 635 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were
fined with Rs 77.3 million for 1514,000 detection units, the spokesman added.
