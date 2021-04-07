UrduPoint.com
Rs 98,328.079 Million Released For NHA Projects Under PSDP Till April 2

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Rs 98,328.079 million released for NHA projects under PSDP till April 2

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal government has released Rs 98,328.079 million for National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021 till April 2.

Out of the released amount of Rs 98,328.079 million, Rs 83,659.884 million were in local component whereas Rs14,668.

195 million were in the shape of foreign assistance, an official source told APP on Wednesday.

It is worth a mentioning here that a total of Rs118,674.855 million had been allocated in the PSDP-2020-2021 of the present budget out of which Rs 88,954.855 million were allocated for 32 ongoing schemes whereas Rs 29720.000 million were earmarked for 25 new schemes of the NHA.

