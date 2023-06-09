Rs 99 billion out of Rs 111.25 bn allocated for NHA schemes in PSDP 2022-23 spent so far

(@FahadShabbir)

Against the allocation of Rs. 111.25 billion for 111 National Highway Authority (NHA) schemes, an expenditure of Rs. 99.075 billion is incurred for the completion of ongoing works of various national and regional connectivity road projects by the Federal Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Against the allocation of Rs. 111.25 billion for 111 National Highway Authority (NHA) schemes, an expenditure of Rs. 99.075 billion is incurred for the completion of ongoing works of various national and regional connectivity road projects by the Federal Government.

According to the Budgetary document, during the year, funds were utilized to gear up the slow-moving and ongoing projects, especially for Gwadar links and regional connectivity, and for those projects, which were near to completion.

Against the allocation of Rs. 100 million for 03 road safety schemes of National Highways and Motorway Police, an expenditure of Rs. 20 million has been incurred for the completion of ongoing works for providing necessary infrastructure on securing the newly built Motorways and National Highways.

As far as Construction Technology Training Institute was concerned, against the allocation of Rs. 80 million for one scheme, an expenditure of Rs. 28 million has incurred for the completion of the newly initiated scheme of Construction of one dormitory for 200 Students at CTTI, Islamabad.

Against the allocation of Rs. 23.531 billion for 51 schemes, an expenditure of Rs. 4.861 billion is incurred for the completion of ongoing works of various provincial road projects fully or co-financed by the Federal Government.

To support the provinces and equitable development of regions of south Punjab, South Balochistan and northern areas several projects with Federal Funding were initiated after approval of the Special packages by the Federal Cabinet for South Balochistan and South Punjab.