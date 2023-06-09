UrduPoint.com

Rs 99 Billion Out Of Rs 111.25 Bn Allocated For NHA Schemes In PSDP 2022-23 Spent So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Rs 99 billion out of Rs 111.25 bn allocated for NHA schemes in PSDP 2022-23 spent so far

Against the allocation of Rs. 111.25 billion for 111 National Highway Authority (NHA) schemes, an expenditure of Rs. 99.075 billion is incurred for the completion of ongoing works of various national and regional connectivity road projects by the Federal Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Against the allocation of Rs. 111.25 billion for 111 National Highway Authority (NHA) schemes, an expenditure of Rs. 99.075 billion is incurred for the completion of ongoing works of various national and regional connectivity road projects by the Federal Government.

According to the Budgetary document, during the year, funds were utilized to gear up the slow-moving and ongoing projects, especially for Gwadar links and regional connectivity, and for those projects, which were near to completion.

Against the allocation of Rs. 100 million for 03 road safety schemes of National Highways and Motorway Police, an expenditure of Rs. 20 million has been incurred for the completion of ongoing works for providing necessary infrastructure on securing the newly built Motorways and National Highways.

As far as Construction Technology Training Institute was concerned, against the allocation of Rs. 80 million for one scheme, an expenditure of Rs. 28 million has incurred for the completion of the newly initiated scheme of Construction of one dormitory for 200 Students at CTTI, Islamabad.

Against the allocation of Rs. 23.531 billion for 51 schemes, an expenditure of Rs. 4.861 billion is incurred for the completion of ongoing works of various provincial road projects fully or co-financed by the Federal Government.

To support the provinces and equitable development of regions of south Punjab, South Balochistan and northern areas several projects with Federal Funding were initiated after approval of the Special packages by the Federal Cabinet for South Balochistan and South Punjab.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Police Technology Punjab Motorway Road Gwadar NHA Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian P ..

UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian President

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas ..

Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas Supplies From Turkmenistan - ..

16 minutes ago
 Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

13 minutes ago
 Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite fi ..

Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite financial pressure: Hassaan

13 minutes ago
 Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

13 minutes ago
 Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case ..

Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case, Say He'll Be Vindicated - St ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.