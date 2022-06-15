Rs 990 mln allocated for 14 schemes of wildlife deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 990 million for 14 development schemes of wildlife department in the provincial budget 2022-23.

According to budget documents here on Wednesday , Rs 740.

131 million would be spent on seven ongoing schemes, including improvement and development of Chashma Barrage Wetland Biodiversity Mianwali, Green Pakistan Programme-Revival of Wildlife Resources in Punjab, Wildlife Breeding Centre in Koh-e-Suleman Range, district DG Khan and others.

Rs 249.869 million would be spent on seven new schemes, including Digitalization of Safari Zoo, Raiwind road Lahore, conversion of ungulate enclosure into lion enclosure at Safari Zoo, Raiwind road, provision of Sweet Water at Wildlife park Jauharabad, district Khushab, establishment of stragegic planning unit in Punjab wildlife and parks department Lahore and others.