UrduPoint.com

Rs 990 Mln Allocated For 14 Schemes Of Wildlife Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Rs 990 mln allocated for 14 schemes of wildlife deptt

The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 990 million for 14 development schemes of wildlife department in the provincial budget 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 990 million for 14 development schemes of wildlife department in the provincial budget 2022-23.

According to budget documents here on Wednesday , Rs 740.

131 million would be spent on seven ongoing schemes, including improvement and development of Chashma Barrage Wetland Biodiversity Mianwali, Green Pakistan Programme-Revival of Wildlife Resources in Punjab, Wildlife Breeding Centre in Koh-e-Suleman Range, district DG Khan and others.

Rs 249.869 million would be spent on seven new schemes, including Digitalization of Safari Zoo, Raiwind road Lahore, conversion of ungulate enclosure into lion enclosure at Safari Zoo, Raiwind road, provision of Sweet Water at Wildlife park Jauharabad, district Khushab, establishment of stragegic planning unit in Punjab wildlife and parks department Lahore and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Raiwind Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Budget Road Khushab Mianwali Million

Recent Stories

Environment & climate change gets Rs 5 bln under A ..

Environment & climate change gets Rs 5 bln under ADP

1 minute ago
 Salient features Of Punjab budget 2022-23

Salient features Of Punjab budget 2022-23

1 minute ago
 Arm smuggler held, police recovered weapons during ..

Arm smuggler held, police recovered weapons during crackdown

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan on protective bail in many cases: Rana ..

Imran Khan on protective bail in many cases: Rana Sanullah

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt allocate Rs 1,800 mln for 90 developme ..

Punjab govt allocate Rs 1,800 mln for 90 development schemes of Emergency Rescu ..

19 minutes ago
 KP's debt reaches Rs. 887b in PTI rule : Aimal Wal ..

KP's debt reaches Rs. 887b in PTI rule : Aimal Wali

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.