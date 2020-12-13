Rs one million recovered from timber mafia in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Forest Department Muzaffargarh on Sunday registered cases against local timber mafia and recovered Rs one million from timber thieves.

According to official sources, the timber mafia, following assistance from an official of Forest Department stole away precious woods.

The Department authorities suspended official namely Rana Kashif for facilitating the thieves. Provincial Minister for Forest Subtain Khan took notice and ensured recovery of Rs one million from timber mafia. Besides this, woods worth thousands of rupees were also recovered during special operation from possession of the thieves. Three separate cases were registered against the thieves.