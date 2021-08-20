Rs one mln each announced for two deceased in Bahawalnagar incident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Lalika held a press conference in Bahawalnagar today in connection with yesterday's bomb blast in Ashura procession.

Additional IG South Punjab Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner and DPO Bahawalnagar were also present at the press conference.

Provincial Minister told that a blast occurred during the Ashura procession. Provincial Minister Shaukat Lalika said that accused has been arrested and all relevant aspects were being investigated.

He said that it was suspected that an external hand was involved in the blast. The procession was attacked with a hand grenade.

FIR of the incident was registered at CTD Multan Police Station. As many as two people were killed and 35 people were injured in the blast.The Punjab government would give Rs one million to those killed in the blast. On duty DSP, SHO, in-charge Security Branch and other officers were suspended on charges of negligence.

Funeral prayers of minor girl and youth killed in the blast were offered.