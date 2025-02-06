Rs one mln loan to be given to youngsters going abroad for employment; Rana Mashhood

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has said that as many as Rs one million loan would be given to youngsters going abroad for employment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has said that as many as Rs one million loan would be given to youngsters going abroad for employment.

Talking to APP, Mashhood said that the amount would be provided to assist them with training, visa, travel expenses and initial settlement costs.

The aim of this initiative was to provide better economic opportunities to young individuals and enable them to compete in the international job market.

He informed that the State Bank of Pakistan has announced the expansion of the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme, in addition to business loans, young individuals will now also have the facility to obtain loans for laptops aimed to provide better educational and professional development opportunities to the youth so they can enhance their skills and actively contribute to national progress.

Chairman PMYP further stated that students aged 18 to 30 enrolled in Higher Education Commission (HEC) approved institutions will be eligible to acquire loans for laptops, which will help fulfil their educational needs under this scheme.