Rs Six Bn Announced For USC To Bring Down Prices Of Essential Commodities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

Rs six bn announced for USC to bring down prices of essential commodities

Government has decided to immediately provide six billion rupees to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ensure provision of essential items including flour, ghee, sugar, rice and pulses to the people at reduced rates

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) Government has decided to immediately provide six billion rupees to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ensure provision of essential items including flour, ghee, sugar, rice and pulses to the people at reduced rates.The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.In his remarks, the Prime Minister said it is the priority of the government to provide relief to the masses.

It is our utmost effort to provide special relief to the lower income and poverty stricken groups.Imran Khan said the government took difficult decisions in view of the difficult economic situation.

These decisions however helped stabilize the economy. He said the economic indicators have improved and these will improve further in the days to come.He said despite difficult situation, every possible effort will be made to provide relief to the masses.The Prime Minister directed the administration of Utility Stores Corporation to ensure immediate provision of essential commodities to the people after receiving the amount of six billion rupees to it.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed told the meeting that the vast network of Pakistan Post could also be used to provide essential commodities to the masses.

He said Pakistan Post will also soon launch a home delivery service to supply essential items to the people at their doorsteps.The Chairman and Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation told the Prime Minister said provision of six billion rupees to the corporation will help visibly bring down the prices of essential commodities.The Prime Minister was informed that the funds will help reduce the twenty kg flour bag price by 132 rupees, sugar nine rupees per kilogram, ghee thirty rupees per kg, twenty rupees rice per kilogram and the prices of pulses will also go down by fifteen rupees.The Prime Minister was also informed about the steps being taken to check corruption in the Utility Stores Corporation and ensure adequate supplies of essential commodities at the utility outlets.The Prime Minister directed that information technology should be used to check corruption in the Utility Stores.

