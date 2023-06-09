UrduPoint.com

Rs1 Bln Allocated In Budget For Health Insurance Of Journalists & Media Workers: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 09:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the Federal Government had allocated an amount of Rs 1 billion in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24 for health insurance of working journalists and media workers.

"Delighted to announce that an allocation has been made in the budget for health insurance of working journalists for the first time ever," the minister said in a tweet.

She extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating funds for the "very important measure".

"As Information Minister, it was one of my goals to be able to arrange this facility for working journalists, especially during these difficult times," the minister remarked.

