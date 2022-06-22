Rs1 mln distributed among 33 ICT Police investigation officers

A sum of Rs 1 million was distributed among 33 investigation officers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to ensure transparent and merit-oriented process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A sum of Rs 1 million was distributed among 33 investigation officers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to ensure transparent and merit-oriented process.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha distributed the cheques during a ceremony held here at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Chatha said total Rs 34.8 million had been sanctioned and sufficient amount had already been distributed among the investigation officers.

The initiative would help ensure transparency in the investigation process, besides ending corruption and dispensing justice to complainants, he added.