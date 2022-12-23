Rs1 mn each among heirs of deceased flood victims distributed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :An amount of one million rupees each among heirs of deceased flood victims of tehsil Matta in district Swat were distributed here on Friday.

On behalf of the Prime Minister's adviser Engr Amir Muqam, the compensation cheques were distributed among legal heirs of the flood victims by Adnan Amir Muqam, son of Amir Muqam at the hujra of PMLN, Matta President Manzoor Ali Khan.

Adnan Amir Muqam expressed sympathies with victims' families and assured all possible assistance. The families of the victims thanked the PMLN leadership on this occasion.