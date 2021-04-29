Rs10 billion allocated for unemployed youth of Balochistan under Kamayab Jawan Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind on Thursday said that Rs.10 billion has been allocated for unemployed youth of Balochistan under Kamayab Jawan program.

In a statement, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said this is the first comprehensive package of provisions which will be utilized by a large number of unemployed youth of the province saying youth development is the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that loans would be provided to youth for starting their own small and middle range business under Kamayab Jawan Program and it would help to create jobs and increasing economic of the province.

He said in order to control the rising unemployment in Balochistan, we have to bring our youth to skills and train them in various fields to provide employment opportunities to public sectors.

While every year a large number of young people graduated from various educational institutions and they are busy in searching of employment, he said saying that the getting of degree for government jobs should not be the focus of life but the education acquired in any field should be utilized wisely for personal and empowered business.

Sardar Yar Muhammad further said in this regard, the government is providing resources and better opportunities for business and now it is the duty of the youth to take advantage of these measures of regime for betterment of their future and start their honorable employment without waiting for a subordinate job at a fixed salary.

He said that there are ample opportunities for private sector employment in Balochistan.

A prosperous and stable business can be established instead of a limited salary government job, he said that the youth of Balochistan have to get out of the limited mindset of government service and think for their prosperous and bright financial future. Fortunately, the government is providing them with financial resources for business and for this purpose Rs. 10 billion has been allocated in Balochistan which is an extraordinary amount, he maintained.

He said providing of these loans on easy terms is an achievement of the PTI government which fruits would bring the prosperity of families.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said that the youth of Balochistan should take advantage of this golden opportunity and start their business with full unity and lay a foundation of financial stability for themselves and their future generations.

The time has come for him to take advantage of today's available resources with a better strategy and start his own business instead of complaining about unemployment and laying the foundation for economic stability for his children and dependents