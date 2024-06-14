Rs10 Bn Allocated For Clean Water In Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The Sindh government has kept a block allocation of Rs10 billion for the next fiscal year 2024-25 in addition to the regular budget of public health engineering department
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government has kept a block allocation of Rs10 billion for the next fiscal year 2024-25 in addition to the regular budget of public health engineering department.
The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also Sindh Finance Minister, in his budget speech said that Sindh government has planned a mega project of providing every citizen of Sindh with access to clean drinking water during the tenure of the present government.
