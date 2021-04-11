UrduPoint.com
Rs.10 Million To Be Spent On Boundary Wall Of FDA City

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will spend Rs.10 million on the construction of boundary wall of the FDA City in addition to install CCTV cameras for the security.

This was stated by FDA Director General (DG) Dr Faisal Azeem during his visit to the FDA City to review the development work here on Sunday.

He also took briefing about the salient features of this housing project He stressed the need of coordinated strategy for rapid development of FDA City as par future requirements.

DG said that equal attention would be focused on completion of electricity project.

He directed that correspondence should be made for seeking support of concerned departments for getting the problems redressed without delay.

Director General FDA said that special attention would be paid on beautification and attractive landscaping of the city. He said that revenue of more than Rs.1 billion had been collected during special recovery campaign.

He said that Rs.380 million had been given to FESCO for electricity project in the FDA City.

Record of allotees had been digitized and more than 38000 plants were planted in this housingproject while urban forest was also being developed on 74 kanals of land, he added.

