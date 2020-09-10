Rs.10 mln allocated for street lights in Federal Capital

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday allocated Rs10 million for rehabilitation and renovation of street lights in sectoral areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday allocated Rs10 million for rehabilitation and renovation of street lights in sectoral areas of the city.

Dysfunctional street lights had posed serious threats to the citizen's lives and property during night hours, but the timely intervention by the chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed lead to the allocation of funds during the first two months of the current financial years to keep the city illuminated.

Of the total allocation of Rs 60 million, for Street Light Division Rs 10 million were earmarked for renovation while Rs 50 million would be spent for installation of transformer and other electrical equipments in the city, said a statement issued on Thursday.

More allocation of funds would also be made during coming days, it added.